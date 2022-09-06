Fauci says annually updated COVID shots are likely required to match “the currently circulating strains”
— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 6, 2022
6 thoughts on “Fauci still spouting”
So he wants us to have the latest variety every year, just like the flu shot. I never took either and never will. Genetic alteration is so un-alluring. We just don’t know what bizarre mutations will show up, not to mention profound suffering and death.
Doesn’t Fauci know the American people can read and they know about all the consequences of these shots? Sure he does. But on he marches, reading the script before him. The Communist Commando and his Communist Commanders attempting to raid the people of earth. We know what’s holding them at bay.
He can have all of mine, even the first 4 ..just give em to him all at the same time , no worries
Too bad he ain’t spouting arterially.
AMEN to that! Or hanging off an overpass.
https://youtu.be/Va2cxtPWMHg