2 thoughts on “Fighting Anti-Semitism

  1. I will always hate the devil seed. You want to enslave all of humanity go to hell . Do people ever wonder why they have been kick out of so many countries

    Reply

  2. fight pro “semetism”.
    fake a$s Arabs.
    at least they could afford the dictionary change. I was alive when that happened. I’ll never forget.

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*