Finally, someone told Blinken the truth: ‘How can you kill thousands of children? You are a brutal war criminal. You have no compassion. You are a monster’

Finally, someone told Blinken the truth: ‘How can you kill thousands of children? You are a brutal war criminal. You have no compassion. You are a monster’

– AN pic.twitter.com/sKjW8lKpma — Zlatti71 (@Zlatti_71) January 14, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



