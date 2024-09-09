“Fire Away”: Florida State Rep. Randy Fine Celebrates Israel Killing an American Citizen

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Jewish Florida State Rep Randy Fine (R) reacted to news that Israel killed an American peace activist in the occupied West Bank by celebrating and encouraging the Jewish state to “fire away” and kill even more.

On Friday, Israel killed Aysenur Eygi, 26, “with a bullet to the head” while she was taking part in a protest against Jewish settlement expansion (which ostensibly aligns with official US government policy opposing such settlements).

A Jewish witness from the Israeli paper Haaretz said she did not pose any threat whatsoever when she was shot.

Rep. Fine cheered her murder, writing Friday evening on X: “Throw rocks, get shot. One less #MuslimTerror ist. #FireAway.”

The post was flagged by X and Fine’s account was temporarily suspended for a few hours before being fully restored.

Eygi’s family issued a statement on Saturday calling on the Biden administration to launch an independent investigation into her killing.

From The Guardian, “Aysenur Eygi’s family demand independent inquiry into West Bank death”:

“Her presence in our lives was taken needlessly, unlawfully, and violently by the Israeli military,” Eygi’s family said in a statement. “A US citizen, Aysenur was peacefully standing for justice when she was killed by a bullet that video shows came from an Israeli military shooter. “We call on President [Joe] Biden, Vice-President [Kamala] Harris, and Secretary of State [Antony] Blinken to order an independent investigation into the unlawful killing of a US citizen and to ensure full accountability for the guilty parties.” The Israeli military said its forces “responded with fire toward a main instigator of violent activity who hurled rocks at the forces and posed a threat to them” during the protest. Eygi was a member of the International Solidarity Movement (ISM), a pro-Palestinian organisation, and was in Beita on Friday for a weekly demonstration against Israeli settlements, according to ISM. The group on Saturday dismissed claims that ISM activists threw rocks at Israeli forces as “false” and said the demonstration was peaceful. “Aysenur was more than 200 metres away from where the Israeli soldiers were and there were no confrontations there at all in the minutes before she was shot,” ISM said.

In 2023, Rep. Fine worked together with Gov. Ron DeSantis to pass the harshest hate crime bill in America to jail Floridians for passing out “anti-Semitic” flyers.

Though Fine has spent over a year now demanding “anti-Semites” be jailed for “hate speech” criticizing Jews and Israel, he himself regularly calls for genocide on social media and celebrates the slaughter of Palestinian babies.

[Warning: Graphic]

Earlier this week, Fine celebrated Jewish vigilante groups patrolling the University of Toronto.

“More of this!” Fine said, adding “#FearAway.”

Two weeks ago, Fine accused Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie (R) of anti-Semitism for saying members of Congress should not be allowed to be dual citizens.

In the wake of October 7th, Fine gave a speech championing Israel’s war on Gaza and noted how Jews are “a people that has been kicked out of every place we’ve ever lived.”

“We are a people that has been kicked out of every place we’ve ever lived for 2000 years,” Fine said. “Every. Single. Place.”