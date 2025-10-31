Fire breaks out near home of Portland City Councilor, investigation underway

By Ari Hoffman – The Postmillennial

Authorities are continuing to investigate a fire that broke out early Sunday morning outside the home of Portland City Councilor Candace Avalos in the city’s Mill Park neighborhood, damaging multiple vehicles, a carport, and nearby structures.

Portland Fire & Rescue and the Portland Police Bureau responded at approximately 2:40 am to reports of flames outside the councilor’s residence. When firefighters arrived, they discovered several vehicles and a carport fully involved. Crews were able to extinguish the blaze quickly, and no injuries were reported.

Initial speculation suggested the fire may have originated in Avalos’ vehicle. However, updated findings released Monday indicate the fire began in a storage shed adjacent to the home, before spreading to Avalos’ property and affecting neighboring residences.

Avalos, who was home when the fire began, said she escaped safely along with her cat, Valentino.

“Late last night, I woke up to my car, carport, and home engulfed in flames,” she said in a statement to KGW-8. “I’m grateful for the quick response from Portland firefighters who prevented the fire from spreading even further.”

Portland Police Bureau Chief Bob Day and Portland Fire & Rescue Chief Lauren Johnson issued a joint statement thanking first responders and assuring residents that the investigation remains active.

“Thanks to their dedication and professionalism, Councilor Avalos and her neighbors were physically unharmed,” the chiefs stated. “Their safety remains our top priority, and we will continue to thoroughly investigate the cause of this fire.”

Mayor Keith Wilson and fellow city council members also expressed support, saying they stand “united” with Avalos.

Investigators say they have not identified an exact cause and found no evidence of an accelerant or incendiary device. According to the Portland Police Bureau, there is currently no indication that Avalos was intentionally targeted.

The Portland Fire Investigations Unit is leading the investigation.