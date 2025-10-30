Student to JD Vance at TPUSA event: Why do we have to give Israel billions of dollars to support, to quote Charlie Kirk, this "ethnic cleansing" in Gaza? pic.twitter.com/C9ud246G17
— Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) October 30, 2025
2 thoughts on “Student to JD Vance at TPUSA event: Why do we have to give Israel billions of dollars to support, to quote Charlie Kirk, this “ethnic cleansing” in Gaza?”
was there an answer to his question in there somewhere? if so I missed it
or just more political blabbering
Yea giving ambiguous answers by telling people what they want to hear without actually answering the question itself. Basically the definition of “political blabbering” like you said. Lol
I, too, was waiting for an answer, but alas, nothing….. Typical.
Once people know how the political game is played and spoken, it just becomes a pointless sideshow where you know that the answer they give you will always be nothing and/or meaningless.