And there it is – Sen Dick Durbin is finally revealing their grand plan

Flood the country with illegal aliens, enlist them in the military, and make them citizens

The part he isn’t disclosing is who the Marxists will use the alien soldiers against..

🫵🏻

pic.twitter.com/bYZBwI6ylO

— DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) December 4, 2023