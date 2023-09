Footage has emerged from the Palace of Versailles in France, featuring “King” Charles, Emmanuel Macron and others, taking some much needed time off from lecturing the peasants about how they must accept being cold, hungry and poor in the pursuit of Net Zero, to attend a disgustingly lavish banquet, funded by taxpayers.

