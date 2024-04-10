“For all those asking why there is no education in Gaza. We bombed them. That sucks. That’s how you will never become engineers anymore.” – Israeli “soldier”

One thought on ““For all those asking why there is no education in Gaza. We bombed them. That sucks. That’s how you will never become engineers anymore.” – Israeli “soldier”

  1. Another Heart of Ice Demon. There is no thaw in such hearts. They are forever hardened against all that is good.

