“For all those asking why there is no education in Gaza. We bombed them. That sucks. That’s how you will never become engineers anymore.”
– Israeli “soldier”
Defending Israel against “Hamas”, they say…
— Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) April 10, 2024
Posted: April 10, 2024
Another Heart of Ice Demon. There is no thaw in such hearts. They are forever hardened against all that is good.
