“For all those asking why there is no education in Gaza. We bombed them. That sucks. That’s how you will never become engineers anymore.” – Israeli “soldier” Defending Israel against “Hamas”, they say…

— Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) April 10, 2024

