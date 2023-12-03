Foreign-born US population tops 49 million in 2023, beating Census prediction by 10 years: study

By Sara Higdon – The Post Millennial

The Census Bureau’s Current Population Survey (CPS) conducted in October shows that the United States population has more foreign-born individuals than at any other time in history, at 49.5 million people, or 15 percent.

According to the Center for Immigration Studies, there has been a 4.5 million in foreign-born residents increase since the Biden administration took over. Prior estimates expected the population to be at 2.5 million at this point—the number was not expected to hit 15 percent until 2033.

The Center believes the unexpected jump has to do with the illegal immigration crisis at the US southern border. By comparison, the foreign-born population has had an average increase of 137,000 per month under the Biden administration, while the Trump administration averaged 42,000 a month before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Human Events senior contributor Charlie Kirk pointed out on X that it was just a month ago that “the Census Bureau predicted that it would take a decade for America to become 15% foreign-born.” He added, “Instead, we hit that THIS month, 10 years ahead of schedule.”

Blaming the border crisis, Kirk said, “What’s happening on America’s borders is not incompetence. It is a calculated criminal act.”

The data shows that the largest increase in population is those from South America, which is up by 28 percent, followed by Central America, at 25 percent. Overall, immigrants from Latin America accounted for 63 percent of the total increase.

Earlier this week, a new interim report by the House Republican Committee on Homeland Security estimated that the increase in illegal immigrants caused by the administration’s border policies could cost American taxpayers up to $451 billion.

Last week, the Tuscon, Arizona, border patrol paused its social media accounts for the given reason of dealing with a massive influx of illegal immigrants coming across the border in its sector. In the week prior, the BP Tuscon sector revealed it had apprehended 15,300 people, and recovered 177 pounds of Fentanyl in a record total.