Former FBI special agent backs up IRS whistleblower’s claims that DOJ covered-up Hunter Biden tax crimes

By Katie Daviscourt – The Postmillennial

The House Oversight Committee released a bombshell report on Monday which revealed that a former FBI supervisory special agent had confirmed the IRS whistleblower’s testimony alleging that the Department of Justice worked to cover up Hunter Biden’s tax crimes.

Republican Sen. James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, released a statement condemning the Biden Justice Department and vowed to pursue every avenue available that will lead to accountability.

“Today, a former FBI supervisory special agent assigned to the FBI’s Wilmington office and the Biden criminal investigation confirmed key portions of the IRS whistleblower’s testimony. The night before the interview of Hunter Biden, both Secret Service headquarters and the Biden transition team were tipped off about the planned interview. On the day of the Hunter Biden interview, federal agents were told to stand by and could not approach Hunter Biden—they had to wait for his call. As a result of the change in plans, IRS and FBI criminal investigators never got to interview Hunter Biden as part of the investigation,” Comer said in the statement.

“The Justice Department’s efforts to cover up for the Bidens reveals a two-tiered system of justice that sickens the American people. The Oversight Committee, along with the Judiciary Committee and Ways and Means Committee, will continue to seek the answers, transparency, and accountability that the American people demand and deserve,” Comer added.

On Monday, the committee interviewed a former FBI supervisory special agent who had confirmed IRS Supervisory Special Agent Gary Shapley’s testimony that alleged Biden’s DOJ interfered in the federal investigation into Hunter Biden’s taxes. The House Oversight Committee released key takeaways from the interview with the unidentified FBI whistleblower, revealing that the FBI allegedly had notified Secret Service headquarters about the planned interview with Hunter Biden, which thwarted the investigation.

“As part of the criminal investigation into Hunter Biden, there were multiple witness interviews planned for December 8, 2020. IRS Supervisory Special Agent Gary Shapley and the former FBI supervisory special agent were assigned to interview Hunter Biden.On the evening of December 7, 2020, Shapley and the FBI supervisory special agent learned that FBI headquarters had notified Secret Service headquarters about the planned interview with Hunter Biden. Additionally, they learned the Biden transition team was notified about the planned interview,” the committee reported. “This was not the original plan by the career agents, which frustrated their investigative efforts because people found out who didn’t need to know,” they explained. On December 8, 2020, Shapley and the FBI supervisory special agent were notified they would not be allowed to approach Hunter Biden’s house and instead would have to wait near his residence until Hunter Biden contacted them. The former FBI supervisory special agent told committee investigators he had never been told to wait outside to be contacted by the subject of an investigation,” the committee said. “As a result of these actions, Shapley and the former FBI supervisory special agent never interviewed Hunter Biden.”

IRS whistleblower Gary Shapely told Congress that he was “blowing the whistle because the Delaware U.S. Attorney’s Office, Department of Justice Tax, and Department of Justice provided preferential treatment and unchecked conflicts of interest in an important and high-profile investigation of the President’s son, Hunter Biden.” Further, Shapely stated that he is “alleging, with evidence, that DOJ provided preferential treatment, slow-walked the investigation, did nothing to avoid obvious conflicts of interest in this investigation.” In addition to Hunter Biden’s tax crimes, for which he was recently awarded what many called a “sweetheart deal” after pleading guilty, Hunter and his father, President Joe Biden, are currently facing separate investigations for multiple alleged shady foreign business dealings with Ukraine and China.