Former President Richard Nixon said this:
"The Jews are all over the government. Most Jews are disloyal. You can’t trust the bastards. They turn on you." pic.twitter.com/VHAjejvIf1
— Irlandarra (@aldamu_jo) November 5, 2025
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Former President Richard Nixon said this:
"The Jews are all over the government. Most Jews are disloyal. You can’t trust the bastards. They turn on you." pic.twitter.com/VHAjejvIf1
— Irlandarra (@aldamu_jo) November 5, 2025