Wowow…
Israeli Flags been removed from Pier Village in Long Branch, NJ
“The only flag being flown here is the American flag, not that disgusting Israeli flag” pic.twitter.com/z4cdTpWRLY
— Abier (@abierkhatib) November 6, 2025
