Fort Worth delivery driver beaten to death with firewood by naked man

By Hannah Nightingale – The Postmillennial

A man in Fort Worth, Texas was reportedly beaten to death by a naked man wielding the same firewood the man was attempting to deliver to a home on Saturday night.

According to Fox 4, 27-year-old Christantus Omondi was arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault of a security officer, and obstruction in connection to the death. He is being held on $312,000 bond.

Officers were called to a home on Wendover Drive on Saturday night in response to multiple calls about an assault.

Police discovered 51-year-old father and delivery driver Scotty Jackson dead in the front yard of the home with “severe blunt force trauma” to his head and neck.

The homeowner told police that he had called Jackson to buy firewood, who arrived later with a U-Haul filled with wood.

The homeowner said when Jackson arrived, a naked man later identified as Omondi approached him.

The homeowner recalled of the attack, “This naked man is three inches from my face, holding a key up to me yelling at me that I was on his property. He never wants to see me again. I should leave. Scott then replied, ‘No, this is his property and his house. Just let us unload firewood because it’s cold outside.’”

The homeowner told police that at that moment Omondi pushed him and hit Jackson with a piece of wood repeatedly, and dumping a wheelbarrow on him.

Omondi chased the homeowner back inside his house, where he reportedly watched Omondi walk back to Jackson and beat him to death with firewood.

Officers noted in police documents that other witnesses and video surveillance confirmed the homeowner’s account of the incident.

The arrest warrant affidavit said Omondi went into an Airbnb on the same street, inside which a female tenant later told police that she was doing laundry when Omondi, who she recognized as a tenant staying in another room, ran into the house yelling at her.

The woman told officers that he attempted to force his way into her room, yelling “I’ll beat your a**, I’m going to f*ck you up.”

When police arrived, Omondi was still attempting to break into her room, and was told to leave. Omondi continued to yell at the officer as he left.

Omondi was eventually detained after police deployed a taser.

Jackson’s daughter, Kasey DeLeon, told Fox 4, “I remember telling my boyfriend, ‘Something is wrong. My dad always calls me.’”

“I’ll never be able to call my dad again. I’ll never be able to see him. At this moment, I have so much hate and so much anger,” she said. “I just hope that justice is served. That’s all I want for my dad.”

Omondi has a criminal history that includes evading arrest, and reportedly held a security guard at gunpoint in 2023 in Tarrant County.

A GoFundMe was set up by DeLeon for funeral expenses. As of Thursday evening, the page has raised $3,400.

“My dad Scotty Edward Jackson, was murdered 01-13-2024 delivering firewood when a drug addict beat him with firewood. Raising money for funeral expenses. He did firewood on the side to make extra money, and with Texas getting cold weather he was making sure everyone was stocked up with firewood,” DeLeon wrote on the GoFundMe page.

“He had just called me at 7:56pm that he was fixing to deliver wood and I told him be careful. Little do I know that’d be the last conversation I had with him. I didn’t find out till 01/15 at 1 in the morning that my dad had been murdered. If you can’t donate just send a prayer for him and our family. Thank you so much for all the love and support we have received.”