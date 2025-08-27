Fox News’ Trey Gowdy Calls for Disarming ‘Young White Males’ in Wake of Catholic School Shooting

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Fox News host Trey Gowdy on Wednesday used the mass shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis at the hands of a mentally ill transgender man to call for the disarming of “young white males.”

“Our system is reactive,” Gowdy said, “And what people are crying for now is how can we prevent this? How can we stop it?”

“And the only way to stop it is to identify the shooter ahead of time or keep the weapons out of their hand,” he continued. “And so we’re going to have to have a conversation of freedom versus protecting children.”

“I mean, how many school shootings does it take before we’re going to have a conversation about keeping firearms out– it’s always a young white male,” Gowdy insisted. “Almost always.”

After his co-host pointed out there was a female mass shooter in Tennessee who shot up a Christian school (who also was transgender), Gowdy said, “It is usually young white males.”

There was another pair of female and male transgender shooters a few years ago who shot up STEM School Highlands Ranch in Colorado.

Andy Ngo released a report earlier this year detailing how there appears to be a “trans militant cult” with links to “killings across the country,” including the murder of US Border Patrol Agent David Maland.

Is Gowdy going to call for disarming all trans people now that we know the shooter was transgender?

Would Gowdy ever say we need to look into disarming all “young black males” due to the crime epidemic in our cities?

There’s not a chance in hell! Gowdy actually fanned the flamed of the Black Lives Matter hysteria back in 2020!