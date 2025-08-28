BREAKING UPDATE: 2 children dead, 17 injured, gunman deceased after mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church and school in Minneapolis

By Hannah Nightingale – The Postmillennial

A mass shooting has been reported at the Annunciation Catholic Church and School in Minneapolis. Police revealed that two children are dead and 17 people were injured, including 14 children. The gunman took his own life inside the church.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara told reporters that the children who were killed as they sat in the pews were aged eight and 10. Two of the 14 children injured are in critical condition. “The coward who fired these shots ultimately took his own life in the rear of the church.”

Police believe the deceased suspect is the lone suspect, who was in his early 20s and “does not have an extensive known criminal history.” Police are searching a vehicle that is believed to belong to the suspect. He was wearing black clothing, and police believe he shot with three firearms: a rifle, a shotgun, and a pistol. He is believed to have shot “dozens” of rounds.

One reporter asked about neighbors who said the door to the church had been barricaded, to which the police chief said, “the shooter approached one side of the church building, and on that side, at least two doors it appears there had been like a 2×4 placed, so not all of the doors around the building, but on the side where the shooter did fire,” and that this was “on the outside.”

He said that authorities discovered a firework that would release smoke outside the church, and that the gunman shot from outside the church into it through the windows, and while it appeared that the gunman went inside, casings have not been located inside the building.

One Annunciation parishioner who attended the 8:15 mass told the Star Tribune that students had been packed into pews when the shooter opened fire outside of the building with a semiautomatic weapon. “He just pepper-sprayed through the stained-glass windows into the building, 50 to 100 shots.” The parent added, “he killed two kids.” Classes at the Annunciation Catholic School had just started on Monday, and students were in the first mass of the year at the time of the shooting.

Emergency dispatch audio heard by the Star Dispatch at around 8:30 am stated, “We just got an update from [police] squads, they want EMS in front of the church for victims. We have at least 20 victims at this point is what they are saying.”

The City of Minneapolis said that there is “no active threat to the community at this time. The shooter is contained. Stay away from the area to allow emergency personnel to help victims – W. 54th Street between Lyndale and Nicollet Ave.” Sources told Fox 9 that the suspect is dead.

ATF St Paul wrote, “ATF agents are responding to reports of an active shooter situation at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey wrote, “I’m monitoring reports of horrific violence in South Minneapolis. I’m in touch with Chief O’Hara and our emergency response team has been activated. We will share more information as soon as we can. Please give our officers the space they need to respond to the situation.”

President Donald Trump said that he has been “fully briefed on the tragic shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The FBI quickly responded and they are on the scene. The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved!”

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino wrote, “FBI is aware of the reports coming out of @FBIMinneapolis and our agents are en route to the scene. We will provide more updates as able.”

The Department of Homeland Security is also monitoring the shooting. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem wrote, “DHS is monitoring the horrific shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis. We are in communication with our interagency partners, and will share more information as soon as it becomes available. I am praying for the victims of this heinous attack and their families.”