Fuentes explains to the Nelk Boys the real purpose of their "trip to Israel"
"It's basically to get you guys on the side of Israel…" pic.twitter.com/z1wXkBCaYn
— Fuentes Updates (@FuentesUpdates) July 21, 2025
One thought on “Fuentes explains to the Nelk Boys the real purpose of their “trip to Israel””
young DUMB and naive.. didn’t even know it wasn’t a “Christian thing”!!