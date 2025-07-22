Trump, After Disowning Supporters Over Epstein, Hawks Former NeverTrumper Mark Levin’s Book

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Behold, the essence of “Real MAGA.”

This is from the episode Trump urged everyone to watch:

The Epstein Files are staying hidden but at least we’re getting full disclosure of “the Biden regime’s American taxpayer funded coup effort against Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu!”

Back in March, Mark Levin was raging at Trump for negotiating with “Hamas Nazis” and “publicly demeaning” Israel but he did a complete turnaround last month after it came out that was all a ruse to get Iran to take their guard down and Trump bombed Iran’s nuclear sites.

Levin’s support for Trump is entirely contingent on Trump’s support for Israel — and Trump is totally fine with that. Lest anyone forget, Trump in April appointed Levin to his Homeland Security Advisory Council.

Though Levin can do no wrong, Trump disowned his own supporters last week for wanting the “hoax” Epstein Files released.

Trump’s biggest champions are now Mark Levin, Ben Shapiro, Laura Loomer and Jonathan Greenblatt.

They’re all working together to fight for Israel and oust America First Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie from the House.

Trump is convinced this is helping his poll numbers, so don’t expect any of this to change.

[Header image of Mark Levin by Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0]