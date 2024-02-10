Furman University Football Player Collapses And Dies Suddenly At The Age Of 21

By Cullen McCue – Trending Political News

Furman University defensive tackle Bryce Stanfield collapsed on the field Wednesday morning in what has been described as a “medical emergency.”

Stanfield, 21, was immediately rushed to an area hospital and was placed on life support. He did not survive and tragically passed away on Friday.

Furman coach Clay Hendrix said he was “heartbroken” over Stanfield’s passing.

“We are heartbroken beyond measure with Bryce’s sudden passing and ask that everyone, first and foremost, lift up his parents, Fred and Teri Stanfield, and their family, in prayer on this day and in the days ahead,” Hendrix said.

“There are so many more who are really hurting — namely Bryce’s teammates, coaches and staff, classmates, friends, and the entire Furman community and beyond. Bryce was an outstanding young man and an equally fine student, football player, and friend. He was so much a part of who we are as a program and school, and was pivotal in our success on the football field and through giving of his time in outreach to our community. In every sense he was the best representative we could have. His passing is one of the most difficult things Furman football has ever encountered, but our faith and so many wonderful memories Bryce provided us will help sustain us all in the days ahead.”

Furman President Dr. Elizabeth Davis conferred his Bachelor of Science degree in health sciences in the wake of his death.