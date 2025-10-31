GAETZ: “Israel was practically glowing under the sunlight of American support, but that wasn’t enough for Bibi. Apparently, the Netanyahu crowd couldn’t resist a little more bloodshed. They had to launch a few more ‘clarifying airstrikes,’ because nothing clarifies peace like dead children in Gaza or a dead civil servant in Lebanon.”

GAETZ: “Israel was practically glowing under the sunlight of American support, but that wasn’t enough for Bibi. Apparently, the Netanyahu crowd couldn’t resist a little more bloodshed. They had to launch a few more ‘clarifying airstrikes,’ because nothing clarifies peace like… pic.twitter.com/v6F9eBWh7Y — One America News (@OANN) October 31, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



