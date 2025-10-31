GAETZ: “Israel was practically glowing under the sunlight of American support, but that wasn’t enough for Bibi. Apparently, the Netanyahu crowd couldn’t resist a little more bloodshed. They had to launch a few more ‘clarifying airstrikes,’ because nothing clarifies peace like… pic.twitter.com/v6F9eBWh7Y
— One America News (@OANN) October 31, 2025
One thought on “GAETZ: “Israel was practically glowing under the sunlight of American support, but that wasn’t enough for Bibi. Apparently, the Netanyahu crowd couldn’t resist a little more bloodshed. They had to launch a few more ‘clarifying airstrikes,’ because nothing clarifies peace like dead children in Gaza or a dead civil servant in Lebanon.””
He wants us to “bless” Trump, and to share in his own deep appreciation of all Trump has done for peace. Has he forgotten that just like the Biden/Harris team, Trump funded and sent mega weaponry to support the slaughter in Gaza? But Matt must hold up the lies and cover the fact that Joe, and Donald, and Bibi, share a bed.
This in nothing but a Trump commercial. A coercive attempt playing as smooth persuasion, just to get us to believe one is innocent who is not.
.