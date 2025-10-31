Tucker Carlson on Israel Bombing Churches:
"How did Israel ‘BLOW UP’ a church with a GIANT cross on top?
Despite having 'sophisticated' weapons"
Israel has systematically been purging the holy land of Christianity.
Memo to lady on Tucker’s broadcast–you do know (as Netanyahu admitted to Likud Knesset members in 2019) that Israel FUNDS HAMAS! Hamas invaded Israel on Israeli govt. orders, which is why the IDF stood down on Oct. 7, 2023….and then there is the Hannibal Directive to take out Israeli citizens so they can blame it on Hamas…