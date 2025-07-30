Gavin Newsom’s styrofoam ban inspires launch of snitch line for Californians to rat each other out

By Thomas Stevenson – The Postmillennial

California has launched a snitch line where the public can report violations of the state’s styrofoam ban for food containers. The webpage was recently launched in order to allow for anonymous reporting of the producers of such products.

Since January 2025, the production and distribution of styrofoam foodware has been banned after the law was signed by California Governor Gavin Newsom. For the continued sale of the styrofoam containers, producers had to hit a 25 percent recycling rate, however, that standard was not met by January this year, per the Surfrider Foundation of California.

With the ban now in full force, the public can report producers of the containers, but the law does not target the banning of the containers for consumers or vendors using the foodware. The webpage for the snitch line states, “Producers of Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) food service ware are currently restricted from selling or distributing EPS food service ware, like single-use takeout containers and cups, in or into California. Sellers of EPS food service ware who are NOT producers are not subject to this prohibition.” Styrofoam is a brand whose name is commonly used interchangeably for Expanded Polystyrene products.

The page then has a confidentiality warning, saying that those submitting tips do not have to fill out any of the contact info on the form and can remain anonymous. If one does not remain anonymous, they can fill out their name, contact and then report details of the “incident.”

With the incident report, the page instructs the public, “Please provide as much information as you have about the incident, including name, address, and/or website of any business or entity involved,” and they allow for Californians to check off the type of situation where they encountered the styrofoam containers.

There are four options, including: “EPS food service ware came with food you purchased,” “EPS food service ware found for sale in-store,” and “EPS food service ware found for sale online” as well as a catch-all “other.”

Those reporting violations can then put the date of the “incident” as well as the business or entity information on where the styrofoam containers were found. They are also able to upload and documents to support their violation report.