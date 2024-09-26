Gaza Genocide Continues – Mother, Five Children among Scores Killed in Israel’s Latest Attacks

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

At least 53 Palestinians, including a mother and five of her children, have been killed in Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, according to Al-Jazeera.

Citing medical sources, the channel reported that the woman and her children were killed in the bombing of a house in the town of Al-Nasr, northeast of the city of Rafah.

Another six Palestinians, including a woman and a child, were killed and others injured in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Ambulance crews were trying to search for missing persons under the rubble of the targeted house, the report said.

Displaced Targeted

A tent housing displaced people west of the Nuseirat camp was also targeted, killing two persons and injuring many more.

Three more Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house on Al-Mughrabi Street in the Al-Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City, al-Jazeera’s correspondent said.

The Israeli army also reportedly targeted residential buildings in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood.

One person was killed and others were injured in the targeting of a house in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip.

According to the Palestinian Civil Defense, the Khan Yunis area in the south of the Gaza Strip witnessed two raids by the occupation forces: the first targeted a residential apartment of the Abu Harb family, killing four and wounding others, and the second targeted a house of the Abu Jarghun family, killing two people.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Tel Aviv is currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians since it began waging a devastating war on Gaza last October.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 41,495 Palestinians have, to date, been killed, and 96,006 wounded.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Women and Children

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.