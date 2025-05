GENOCIDE: South African President Ramaphosa defended the chant “Kill the Boer, kill the farmer” as a symbolic liberation slogan and said it won’t be prosecuted, while the DA’s Dean Macpherson remains silent, excusing the incitement against white farmers.

