Genocide tourism is a new phenomenon in Israel, as the Zionist Regime sends kids on field trips to witness the genocide of Gaza in real time as part of their educational curriculum. It also offers boat rides for families at night to witness the live destruction.
Posted: March 31, 2025
Categories: Videos
2 thoughts on “Genocide Tourism in Israel”
Just when you think it can’t get any lower…
Well, sadism is insatiable. There will always be a new low.
“Too much prosperity makes men greedy and desires are never controlled sufficiently to stop at the point of attainment.”
– Seneca
