Dr. Pierre Kory issues an urgent warning to the vaccinated:
"Do not get vaccinated, ever again, with an mRNA vaccine. Do not let family members get vaccinated… The farther you are out from your last one, I think your prognosis is much, much better."
Credit: @SteveDeaceShow… pic.twitter.com/mPKxXee1uV
— Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) March 29, 2025
2 thoughts on “Dr. Pierre Kory issues an urgent warning to the vaccinated:”
“All your personality is going to be changed. Your brain is being changed and your heart is being weakened. Every injected mRNA vaccine is going to cause severe damage in our body and must be forbidden.”
Extreme Warning:
https://x.com/newstart_2024/status/1905755829355061347
.
Putting a face (or two) on this tragedy:
https://x.com/stkirsch/status/1906126553010069964
.