German MEP, Christine Anderson: So-called “democratically elected leaders” are actually puppets for unelected globalist totalitarians, who fabricate global crises—from “Covid” to the “climate crisis”—as a pretext to impoverish and enslave the global population.

Full interview:… pic.twitter.com/zOgs7XHik8 — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) September 25, 2023

