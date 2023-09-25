German MEP, Christine Anderson: So-called “democratically elected leaders” are actually puppets for unelected globalist totalitarians, who fabricate global crises—from “Covid” to the “climate crisis”—as a pretext to impoverish and enslave the global population.
One thought on “German MEP, Christine Anderson: So-called “democratically elected leaders” are actually puppets for unelected globalist totalitarians, who fabricate global crises—from “Covid” to the “climate crisis”—as a pretext to impoverish and enslave the global population.”
Loves the word “democracy.” Guess she doesn’t know it’s one of the strong-arms of Communism. Funny that she still takes her paycheck from one of the very institutions that actually advances Communism (pretty much all “governments” do). And she seemed to be starting to name names but… No, instead she said that “it’s not Klaus Schwab.” But then who could it be? Who could it possibly be? One man here is naming a few of the names of those who stand in our way:
https://odysee.com/@Galutdiasporal:f/A-man-called-Christopher-Wood-from-Marathon-country-tells-everyone-who-is-behind-the-convid-scam:b
