Jun 27, 2022 In Germany, a former SS corporal at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp is on trial on charges of being an accessory to murder for the deaths of 3,518 people between 1942 and 1945. The verdict in the trial of 101-year-old Josef Schütz is expected this week. Schütz, who maintains his innocence, is one of dozens of alleged Nazi criminals that German prosecutors are trying to convict before it’s too late. Our correspondents report.