Glenn Beck on Tucker Carlson: US Doctors Were Reviewing Moderna Vaccine In December 2019 Before COVID Hit the US

Glenn Beck was on Tucker Carlson’s show on Wednesday night and he discussed the many actions taken by Dr. Fauci and friends before the China coronavirus (COVID-19) hit the US in early 2020.
Beck mentioned that Dr. Ralph Baric reviewed Moderna and Dr. Fauci’s coronavirus vaccine in 2019. Something we reported early this year in February.
Dr. Baric worked with Dr. Shi, who we identified in April 2020 as the ‘Bat Doctor’.
Fauci also worked with other doctors to claim that COVID-19 was not developed in a lab. This too was a lie.
This was Tucker’s face as Beck was talking:
Tucker face while Glenn Beck is laying out the facts about Moderna and Fauci. pic.twitter.com/h0IjHQ3yAB
— It's all a Distraction (@it_distraction) December 9, 2021
Here is the video of the discussion.
