Gov. Abbott Boasts Texas Helped ‘Transport Over 102,000 Migrants’ Deeper Into The U.S.

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Texas Gov Greg Abbott on Monday boasted that he’s helping facilitate the Biden regime’s open borders agenda by transporting “over 102,000 migrants to sanctuary cities” deeper inside the US.

“Texas has transported over 102,000 migrants to sanctuary cities,” Abbott said. “Overwhelmed Texas border towns should not bear the brunt of Biden’s open border policies. Our transportation mission will continue until Biden secures the border.”

No wonder the Biden regime said over the weekend they have no plans to have a confrontation over the razor wire Texas put up at the border — their agenda is going forward as planned.