Gov Kathy Hochul to New Yorkers who don’t want the National Guard in their subways with rifles checking bags: just stay home! 🤡
“Go home! You’re not taking the subway.” pic.twitter.com/nRlltw23rK
— HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) March 7, 2024
Posted: March 8, 2024
Categories: Videos
4 thoughts on “Gov Kathy Hochul to New Yorkers who don’t want the National Guard in their subways with rifles checking bags: just stay home! 🤡 “Go home! You’re not taking the subway.””
Big Brother’s Big Sister.
;
Her last name contains the word “ouch.” Grrr… What do we call these people? Big Brother is starting to feel like too frivolous a term in referring to the ruthless totalitarianism we are seeing escalate every day. Maybe Noahide Nutcases? Tel Aviv Torturers?
.
I’m forever saying to people just use the one simple correct word that encapsulates ALL of them perfectly –
jew
If everyone did this instead of using zionist, globalist, banker, tyrant, philanthropist, warhawk, communist, etc, etc, etc it would become instantly apparent exactly what the single greatest threat to human wellbeing is & always has been.
Trenches has been calling it here for years, Nate. Many of us. But I also like to add some descriptive and demeaning adjectives. Ha! And I’d say 9/11 brought more to the table of those who are not afraid to say “Jew.” And I am seeing that more and more are saying it, on all kinds of outlets. The Gaza genocide did that.
.