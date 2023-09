Governments, banks, and tech companies say they’re de-platforming, de-monetizing, and de-banking people to “protect vulnerable communities,” but that’s a lie. They’re doing it to persecute their enemies and protect their unpopular agenda from the masses they loathe and fear.

— Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) September 21, 2023

