Grocery Store Inflation Rises to Highest Since 1979: Milk, Cereal, Chicken, Cheese, Butter, Hamburger, and Bread Prices Still Soaring

Breitbart – by John Carney

Although gasoline prices fell in July and overall inflation cooled, U.S. households did not get any relief in the grocery store aisles.

The price of food at home jumped 1.3 percent compared with the month earlier. Over the past 12 months, grocery prices are up 13.1 percent.

Some of the biggest increases in food include:

Breakfast cereal prices up 1.9 percent from June and 16.4 percent compared with a year ago.

prices up 1.9 percent from June and compared with a year ago. Bread prices up 2.8 percent from July and 13.7 percent compared with a year ago.

prices up 2.8 percent from July and compared with a year ago. Ground beef prices rose 0.8 percent in July and are up 9.7 percent compared with a year ago.

prices rose 0.8 percent in July and are up compared with a year ago. Bacon prices rose 0.2 percent compared with a month ago and are up 9.2 percent compared with a year ago.

prices rose 0.2 percent compared with a month ago and are up compared with a year ago. Breakfast sausages up 2.6 percent in July and 15.7 percent over the year.

up 2.6 percent in July and over the year. Chicken prices rose 1.4 percent in July and 17.6 percent over the year.

prices rose 1.4 percent in July and over the year. Milk prices rose 0.1 percent in July and 15.6 percent over the year.

prices rose 0.1 percent in July and over the year. Cheese prices rose two percent in July and 12.6 percent over the year.

prices rose two percent in July and over the year. Ice cream prices rose 0.7 percent and 11.3 percent over the year.

prices rose 0.7 percent and over the year. Fruit and vegetable prices rose 0.5 percent in July and 9.3 percent over the year.

prices rose 0.5 percent in July and over the year. Coffee prices rose 3.5 percent and are up 20.3 percent over the year.

prices rose 3.5 percent and are up over the year. Butter prices rose 0.2 percent and are up 22.2 percent over the year.

Not all prices rose in July. Steak prices have been falling for several months. They fell another 1.1 percent in July and are now down 1.5 percent compared with a year ago. Ham prices fell one percent in July but are still up 9 percent over the year. Hot dog prices fell 6.3 percent compared with a June but are up 5.3 percent compared with a year ago. The price of apples fell one percent in the month but are up 5.1 percent for the year.

