US Census Bureau demanding gun holster companies hand over customer info

American Military News – by Liz George

The US Department of Commerce Census Bureau is demanding gun holster makers and retailers turn over customers’ order numbers, product descriptions and shipping information, according to letters from the agency obtained by AmmoLand News last month. Those who don’t comply could face fines of up to $10,000.

Companies JM4 Tactical and On Your Six Holsters both received letters from the Department of Commerce asking them to take part in the Commodity Flow Survey, AmmoLand reported, but each refused to comply with the department’s demands.

The Commodity Flow Survey is a review sent to random companies annually in an effort to help the government formulate better policies on transportation and shipping. However, this year, an unusual number of holster companies have reported receiving the letter, prompting some pro-gun businesses to raise the alarm.

The Census Bureau asserts that contacted companies are required to participate in the survey.

“Title 13, United States Code, Sections 131 and 224, require businesses and other organizations included in the survey to answer the questions and submit a response,” the bureau’s website states.

The bureau’s website further states that companies who fail to report could face penalties of up to $5,000 or $10,000 for “intentionally providing false information,” although AmmoLand questioned the exorbitant fees, noting that the statutory limit on fines is $500.

“We will never turn over any information on our customers to the government no matter [what it] costs us,” said Chad Myers, President of JM4 Tactical. “To do so would violate our core beliefs. We need to stand up to an overbearing government. Our customers can rest assured that their information is safe with us!”

Weston Martinez, the former Texas Real Estate Commissioner, said he believes holster companies are being targeted by the Biden administration.

“Clearly, the Biden administration is saber rattling for the left in the wake of all the recent losses they have incurred by Supreme Court rulings,” Martinez said. “My clients and I will never back down from anyone that is trying to impugn our Constitutional and God-give rights like the Second Amendment.”

The Biden administration has repeatedly pushed for more gun control, particularly targeting gun makers and retailers. Earlier this year, Biden called gun dealers “merchants of death” while announcing his administration’s latest gun control.

“We’re going after rogue gun dealers. The last time we had data on this was more than 20 years ago. Five percent of gun dealers sold 90 percent of illegal guns found at crime scenes. Five percent sold 90 percent. These merchants of death are breaking the law for profits. Selling guns that are killing innocent people,” Biden said at the time.

American Military News