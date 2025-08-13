Posted: August 13, 2025 Categories: Videos Grok SUSPENDED From Twitter For Calling Gaza “Genocide”! Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
One thought on “Grok SUSPENDED From Twitter For Calling Gaza “Genocide”!”
ROLMFAO!!
Hahahaha!!!
Even AI speaks the truth.
Hey computers never lie, right? I guess only when it comes to Israel, right?
Hahahahaha!! How do they expect to brainwash the people if they can’t even brainwash a computer?
Damn, that AI must be an anti-Semite! Shame on it for thinking critically. It must never be let out in the open again. It spouts hate speech.