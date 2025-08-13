One thought on “Grok SUSPENDED From Twitter For Calling Gaza “Genocide”!

  1. ROLMFAO!!

    Hahahaha!!!

    Even AI speaks the truth.

    Hey computers never lie, right? I guess only when it comes to Israel, right?

    Hahahahaha!! How do they expect to brainwash the people if they can’t even brainwash a computer?

    Damn, that AI must be an anti-Semite! Shame on it for thinking critically. It must never be let out in the open again. It spouts hate speech.

