Israeli Forces Kill 89 Palestinians in Gaza Over 24 Hours

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Tuesday that Israeli forces killed 89 Palestinians and wounded 513 over the previous 24-hour period as relentless US-backed Israeli attacks continue across the Strip.

The Health Ministry said that the bodies of 11 other Palestinians killed by previous Israeli attacks were also recovered. “A number of victims are still under the rubble and on the streets, where ambulance and civil defense crews are unable to reach them at this time,” the ministry wrote on Telegram.

Among those killed were 31 Palestinians attempting to get aid, and another 388 aid seekers were injured. The Health Ministry said that since the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) began operating at the end of May, it has recorded the deaths of 1,838 aid seekers and the wounding of 13,409.

A mourner attends the funeral of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes, according to medics, at Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, August 12, 2025. REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas

Medical sources told Al Jazeera that at least 14 aid seekers were killed by Israeli gunfire on Tuesday, including three killed near the Israeli-controlled Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza. Huge crowds of desperate Palestinians continue to make the trek to reach GHF sites or UN aid trucks each day despite the risk of death.

On top of the violent deaths, Palestinians continue to starve to death due to the US-backed Israeli blockade. The Health Ministry said that Gaza hospitals recorded five more malnutrition deaths, including two children. “This brings the total number of victims of famine and malnutrition to 227, including 103 children,” the ministry said.

Israeli airstrikes on Tuesday included the continued heavy bombardment of Gaza City, which comes after the Israeli cabinet approved a plan to take over the city and drive all of the Palestinian civilians out. Sources told Reuters that Israeli warplanes and tanks killed at least 11 people in eastern parts of Gaza City overnight.

The Health Ministry said that the violent death toll since October 7, 2023, has reached 61,599, and the number of wounded has climbed to 154,088. Studies have found that the ministry’s numbers are likely a significant undercount.