Hamas Rape Hoax: NYT’s Jeffrey Gettleman Says It’s Not His ‘Role’ to Provide ‘Evidence’ of Hamas Rapes

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Jeffrey Gettleman, the main author of the New York Times’ debunked propaganda piece claiming Hamas committed mass rape on October 7, now says he doesn’t want to describe the “evidence” he gathered as “evidence” because it’s not his “role” to actually prove any such rapes took place.

Instead, Gettleman claims his “role” is simply to “present information” and “give people a voice” (even if those people are proven liars with an agenda).

“I worked with two other colleagues and we interviewed almost 200 people over the course of two months,” Gettleman said, “and what we found — I don’t want to even use the word evidence because evidence is almost like a legal term that suggests you’re trying to prove an allegation or prove a case in court.”

“That’s not my role,” he continued. “We all have our roles and my role is to document, is to present information, is to give people a voice.”

“Jeffrey Gettleman, the NYT correspondent who claimed with absolute confidence to have proven that Hamas employed ‘systematic sexual violence’ on October 7, now says, ‘it’s not my role’ to provide evidence for the claims he published,” The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal commented on X.

“First time I’ve heard a self-styled journalist attempt to minimize the importance of evidence, but understandable given the NYT already canceled a podcast episode about Gettleman’s discredited article under internal pressure.”

“LOL. NYT’s @gettleman, who weaponized sexual violence to baselessly accuse Hamas of weaponizing sexual violence, goes out of his way to stress that his reporting is not ‘evidence,'” Aaron Mate said. “Correct you fraudster, it’s pro-genocide propaganda.”

During his talk, Gettleman didn’t provide any new evidence but he did bring up the Holocaust to try and bolster his case.

“This was the biggest slaughter of Jewish people since the Holocaust,” Gettleman said for dramatic effect. “Israel is a country of 12 million people and they lost 1,200 people that day. It was overwhelming to the country. Everybody in Israel knows somebody who was victimized.”

The genocide of civilians in Gaza over the past four months dwarfs what happened in Israel but Gettleman made no attempt to dramatize their slaughter. Instead, he said it is “not my job” to “get involved in a very intractable, difficult, emotional, long standing conflict in the Middle East.”

His propaganda piece in The Times was used by Israel to justify the atrocities they’re inflicting on the Palestinians. Gettleman’s lies to justify Israel’s war were a repeat of Judith Miller and The Times’ WMD hoax that lied America into the war in Iraq on behalf of Israel.

You can watch Gettleman’s full comments below:

As I reported earlier this week, Israel is now trying to get a law passed to make it illegal to question the lies they told about what took place on October 7th.