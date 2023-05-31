Happening Now: House GOP and the White House made a second agreement that ensures Ukraine aid will not be limited, but “discretionary” spending like food assistance and Veteran funding will be capped for the next two years.

https://twitter.com/Travis_in_Flint/status/1663648848588275714?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



