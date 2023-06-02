Health Shocker: Jamie Foxx Left ‘Paralyzed and Blind’ From ‘Blood Clot in His Brain’ After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine, Source Claims by Rebecca Friedman

The Django Unchained star is said to be “partially paralyzed and blind,” in addition to a series of other complications after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, Hollywood journalist A.J. Benza claimed after speaking to a source close to Foxx.

blood clot in his brain after he got the shot. He did not want the shot, but the movie he was on, he was pressured to get it,” confessed the podcaster — who formally worked as a columnist for the New York Daily News and as a host of the E! series Mysteries and Scandals — during an appearance on Dr. Drew Pinsky’s online show “Ask Dr. Drew.”

“The blood clot in the brain caused him at that point to be partially paralyzed and blind,” Benza alleged, as he insisted his insider was “someone in the room” with first-hand knowledge of Foxx’s hospitalization.

“I am thinking, ‘Is that why he blew up on the set a week before this medical emergency happened?'” the veteran journalist asked Pinsky. “Is that why he fired three or four people because he had had it with these mandates?”

Foxx was admitted to the hospital after suffering a “medical complication” on Thursday, April 11, although specific details on his current health status have been difficult to discover.

The 55-year-old’s medical woes mounted while filming his latest movie Back in Action. The movie, also starring Cameron Diaz, has moved forward with production without Foxx, using a body double in his place.

On Friday, May 12, Foxx’s daughter Corrine announced conflicting information that didn’t align with numerous other reports regarding the actor’s well-being.

“Sad to see how the media runs wild. My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating,” Foxx’s daughter insisted. “In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”

Benza addressed the family statement on his podcast, calling the pickleball claims “all lies” and “baloney.”

“If you read into what they were saying early on, ‘He is communicating with us.’ That doesn’t mean talking. That could be anything. Writing. Sign language. I know those little code words,” Benza continued to assume of Foxx’s current capabilities.

“Then you tell me your father is playing pickleball, give me a break. There is a great shroud of secrecy around Jamie Foxx,” he added.

Pinsky provided his two cents on the matter, stating: “Blood in the brain is a cerebral bleed. It is not a stroke. A stroke is a blood clot in an artery to the brain that cuts off the blood supply to the brain and the brain dies .”

“It has been widely known that he had a stroke, right? They have said stroke many times. To say it is a blood clot in the brain, it is a stroke. It is a blood clot in an artery that cuts off the supply … that part of the brain is dead,” the television personality continued. Pinsky concluded: “It has very serious consequences. It depends on which artery and what the anatomy of that artery is to what parts of the brain and what not.”