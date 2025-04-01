Here's "America First Patriot" Randy Fine demanding Americans who distribute flyers critical of Israel get 5 years in jail for "hateful littering."pic.twitter.com/FJbgqGhx5m https://t.co/37yq1zBZCi
— Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) March 31, 2025
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Here's "America First Patriot" Randy Fine demanding Americans who distribute flyers critical of Israel get 5 years in jail for "hateful littering."pic.twitter.com/FJbgqGhx5m https://t.co/37yq1zBZCi
— Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) March 31, 2025
2 thoughts on “Here’s “America First Patriot” Randy Fine demanding Americans who distribute flyers critical of Israel get 5 years in jail for “hateful littering.””
Just because every right we have is not written down (that would be impossible to do anyway) doesn’t mean those rights don’t exist. Seems this guy is thoroughly unfamiliar with Article 9 of The Bill of Rights:
“Article IX – The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.”
“The 9th Article was written to protect the body of law contained in the Bill of Rights.”
— Henry Shivley, 7/23/20
.
Henry’s full article from 5 years ago is here:
A new push for the lie we were taught as children as to the meaning of the 9th Article:
http://fromthetrenchesworldreport.com/a-new-push-for-the-lie-we-were-taught-as-children-as-to-the-meaning-of-the-9th-article/271359
.