Here’s “America First Patriot” Randy Fine demanding Americans who distribute flyers critical of Israel get 5 years in jail for “hateful littering.”

Here's "America First Patriot" Randy Fine demanding Americans who distribute flyers critical of Israel get 5 years in jail for "hateful littering."pic.twitter.com/FJbgqGhx5m https://t.co/37yq1zBZCi — Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) March 31, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



