Honduran illegal immigrants arrested for fentanyl drug trafficking in Portland

By Katie Daviscourt – The Postmillennial

The United States Department of Justice has charged three illegal immigrants for their alleged role in illicit fentanyl distribution in the state of Oregon. The defendants, all of whom are citizens of Honduras, appeared in federal court on Monday after being arrested during a fentanyl trafficking bust in downtown Portland on August 21.

Antoni Yahir Pavon-Rosales, 18, Cristian Ravolales, 27, and Kevin Concepcion Ramos-Espinoza, 34, have each been charged by criminal complaint with felony possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Ramos-Espinoza received an added fentanyl distribution charge, according to a press release from the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon. A US Magistrate judge ordered them to remain in custody pending further court proceedings.

Federal and local law enforcement agencies conducted a joint fentanyl enforcement operation in downtown Portland on August 21. Investigators observed Pavon-Rosales allegedly attempting to sell fentanyl and arrested him on the spot. He was in possession of 22.5 grams of fentanyl and $795 cash. The same evening, Ravolales was observed allegedly engaging in drug trafficking and was subsequently arrested with 45.9 grams of fentanyl and $579 cash. Additionally, investigators observed Ramos-Espinoza allegedly engaging in multiple acts of drug trafficking. He was arrested with 14.7 grams of fentanyl and $2,461 in cash. Ramos-Espinoza has two pending delivery of controlled substances cases in Multnomah County Circuit Court.



Photo of seized substances from defendant Cristian Ravolales. Courtesy: FBI affidavit



Seized narcotics from Ravolales tested positive for fentanyl. Courtesy: FBI Affidavit

Portland, Oregon’s largest city, has been plagued by the fentanyl drug crisis in recent years, becoming a poster child for the nation’s epidemic of illicit substances on city streets. Since the beginning of the year, authorities in Oregon have arrested numerous illegal immigrants on illicit drug charges. In April, 46 Honduran nationals were taken into custody for trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin in Portland.

Despite illegal immigrants having a strong hold on the city’s open-air drug markets, Portland has recently re-declared its status as a sanctuary city, which operates as a safe haven for criminal migrants.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid “100 times more powerful than morphine and 50 times more powerful than heroin. A 2-milligram dose of fentanyl—a few grains of the substance—is potentially enough to kill an average adult male. The wide availability of illicit fentanyl in Oregon has caused a dramatic increase in overdose deaths throughout the state,” the DOJ press release states.

The recent operation that captured the three defendants was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Portland Police Bureau (PPB) Central Neighborhood Response Team (NRT) and Bike Squad, PPB Narcotics and Organized Crime Unit (NOC), the Clackamas County Interagency Task Force (CCITF), and the United States Attorney’s Office (USAO).

Members of the public can report immigration-related crimes or suspicious activity by calling (866-347-2423) or completing the online tip form.