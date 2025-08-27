US Senator Lindsey Graham explains what the Trump Economic Zone being planned in south Lebanon is, and calls for investing in religious diversity in Lebanon and West Asia since "Christianity is under siege in the Middle East." pic.twitter.com/03ufpq7W6F
— The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) August 26, 2025
Right. “Religious diversity in Lebanon and West Asia”… but God forbid he would call for “religious diversity” in the land of spitting on Christians…you know where I mean! The land that founded NOAHIDE!
Yeah. And let’s not forget “our greatest ally’s” interest in Lebanon’s water.
From Google:
“Water disputes are a major source of tension between Israel and Lebanon…
There were earlier Israeli actions, including military operations, related to access to the water from Lebanon’s Litani river.”
