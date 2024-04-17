House Speaker Mike Johnson Meets With Pro-Israel Lobbyist John Hagee in DC

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

House Speaker Mike Johnson on Monday night met with pro-Israel lobbyist Pastor John Hagee of the front group “Christians United for Israel” to discuss sending billions of US taxpayer dollars and weapons aid to Israel.

As I highlighted yesterday, Hagee hyped Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel over the weekend as the “Gog and Magog War” from the Bible and said he was going to travel to DC to lobby Congress not to “deescalate” but instead support Israel’s war.

John Hagee’s “Christians United for Israel” is funded to the tune of millions of dollars by non-Christian Zionists Robert Shillman, the late Sheldon Adelson (now his wife Miriam) and Bernard Marcus.