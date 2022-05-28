Posted: May 28, 2022 Categories: Videos HOW EVIL IS OUR GOVERNMENT? #Shane_St_Pierre May 28th, 2022 Share this:PrintGabTelegramTweet
4 thoughts on “HOW EVIL IS OUR GOVERNMENT?”
BINGO!!! Except there will ultimately be consequences.
Wow!! But does she know about Mossad?
And more importantly, does she know about The Bill of Rights?
Hypothetical questions I may have to look into.
Very true. If she misses the j crew, she’s missing everything.
Not just “our government.” It’s the criminal psycho elites the world over (including Vatican, which murdered one of it’s own Popes–John Paul 1, and royal families worldwide, and of course, the Syn of Sat if you know what I mean). Just another reason I write the fiction I write (see ads at side).