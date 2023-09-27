HUMANS, BEES AND WILDLIFE IN 2023 — SMART CITIES ARE KILLING ALL LIFE

By Truth Comes To Light

A correspondent in Gold Coast, the “smartest city in Australia”, reported in April that his city is devoid of almost all non-human life.

“Where I live in Australia,” wrote George, “we used to have many rain forest frogs, most famous is the green tree frog. The last time it rained I heard not one bleep. Even the Queensland cane toad has disappeared.

“After each rain the grass used to be covered with earthworms–not an earthworm on the grass anymore.

“We used to hear the cicadas chirping in the evening–I haven’t heard a chirp for over six years.

“All my fruit trees have no fruit.

“There are no insects, bees, spiders or even aphids on my roses.

“My area is well known as the smartest city in Australia and our close by bush are dead of any environmental life (bees, butterflies, moths, birds, flying bats, frogs and native animals)”.