Hunter Biden is called out by Russian news media for filming himself in dozens of sex tapes with under age girls while measuring and using crack cocaine.

Hunter Biden is called out by Russian news media for filming himself in dozens of sex tapes with under age girls while measuring and using crack cocaine. pic.twitter.com/E7ggtvVB2E — Robert Sepehr (@robertsepehr) May 28, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet