‘Husband,’ ‘wife’ scrubbed from federal law under House Democrat bill, replaced with ‘spouse’

By Peter Kasperowicz , Haley Chi-Sing – Fox News

New legislation proposed in the House would remove the words “husband” and “wife” from federal law and replace them with a range of terms such as “spouse.”

The “Amend the Code for Marriage Equality Act,” introduced by California Democrat Julia Brownley, seeks to amend a number of existing laws by striking the terms “husband” and “wife” from their text. The proposed legislation moves to substitute the words with phrases such as “a married couple,” “married person” and “person who has been, but is no longer, married to’’ depending on the context.

“Although the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Obergefell v. Hodges that same-sex couples have the right to marry, there are many instances where the U.S. Code does not respect that constitutional right,” Brownley said in a statement released on Friday.

“Now more than ever, with an extreme Supreme Court and state legislatures rolling back the rights of the LGBTQ community, it is imperative that Congress showcases its commitment to supporting equality,” she continued. “This common-sense bill will ensure that our federal code reflects the equality of all marriages by recognizing and acting upon the notion that the words in our laws have meaning and our values as a country are reflected in our laws.”