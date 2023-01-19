I encountered Klaus Schwab! And here is what happened.
He is afraid of our resistance!
@ WEF Davos2023 pic.twitter.com/QMVixy2wyE
— 我那覇真子 Masako Ganaha (@ganaha_masako) January 18, 2023
You mean she was that close that she didn’t go kamikaze on his ass and stab that motherf$&ker to death to save the whole world?
I guess that wouldn’t have been the “honorable” thing for her.
The bastard didn’t even want to talk to her unless she was mainstream. Amazing how they will only talk to media outlets that they control. Imagine that?
And what’s with the bodyguards? If he feels he’s just a normal businessman, then why does he need them? It’s not like the public is going to do anything to him, otherwise they would have tried doing it already. The old bag can’t even defend himself when he’s in public.