I never had limes when I needed them (UNTIL NOW!)





Homesteading Family

Jan 29, 2022 • When limes are in season, it’s time to stock up so you have them whenever you need them! These fermented limes taste just as zingy as the day I bought them, and since my lime tree isn’t too happy here in North Idaho, this is the new preservation method that lets me indulge my love of fresh limes all year long!