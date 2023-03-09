Illegal Aliens Kill Bald Eagle and Plan to Eat It: A Symbol of National Decline? by Allan Wall

The bald eagle (Haliaeetus leucocephalus) is America’s national symbol. It appears on the Great Seal of the United States, clutching in its talons 13 arrows and an olive branch with 13 leaves, and in its beak a scroll reading, “E pluribus unum” [out of many [states] – one].

This great bird is protected by law, specifically, the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, which stipulates, “Whoever, within the United States or any place subject to the jurisdiction thereof, without being permitted to do so as provided in this subchapter, shall knowingly, or with wanton disregard for the consequences of his act take, possess, sell, purchase, barter, offer to sell, purchase or barter, transport, export or import, at any time or in any manner any bald eagle commonly known as the American eagle or any golden eagle, alive or dead, or any part, nest, or egg thereof of the foregoing eagles, or whoever violates any permit or regulation issued pursuant to this subchapter, shall be fined not more than $5,000 or imprisoned not more than one year or both…”

In the law, the verb “take” is defined as “pursue, shoot, shoot at, poison, wound, kill, capture, trap, collect, molest or disturb.”

In October of 2022, 79-year old U.S. citizen David Huff was convicted of shooting a bald eagle on his Ohio farm a year earlier and fined $1,500, sentenced to a year of probation, banned from hunting for five years, and his rifle and ammo were seized.

Last month in Nebraska, two 20-year-old Hondurans, Ramiro Hernandez-Tziquin and Domingo Zetino-Hernandez, shot a bald eagle and were planning to cook it and eat it, Joseph Simonson of the Washington Free Beacon reported.

This occurred in Stanton County, located in the eastern part of the state. Since 1936, Stanton County has always voted for the Republican presidential candidate.

The two Hondurans, carrying a dead bald eagle, were arrested by the Stanton County Sheriff’s department on February 28, right outside a state wildlife management area. All indications are that they are illegal aliens.

The illegal alien eagle-killers didn’t speak English and deputies had to use a translation app to communicate with them.

The only form of ID they were carrying were documents from the Honduran consulate.

There are 13 Honduran consulates in the United States. The nearest to Nebraska is in Chicago.

They had shot the bird with an “assault-type” air rifle and said they were planning to cook and eat the bald eagle for dinner.

Both Hondurans were charged with unlawful possession of a bald eagle and one for not possessing a driver’s license – all misdemeanors. Only the federal government can prosecute someone for violation of the aforementioned Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.

They are currently free until their scheduled April trial.

As of March 3, Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger was complaining that he had received no response to attempts to contact the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

On March 6, Dave Boyer of the Washington Times reported that on that date, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said it was investigating the case and “is currently in possession of the air rifle and the eagle.”

OK, let’s see what the feds do about it.

This case is a representation of what’s occurring in the entire U.S.A.

These suspects illegally entered our country.

They don’t speak our language.

They carry identification documents issued by their country but not ours.

They kill a living national symbol and intend to consume it.

These Hondurans represent millions of illegal aliens who have been allowed into our country.

They disrespect our laws and consume our resources.

They are enabled to do so by our own federal government.

Sheriff Unger reported that residents of Stanton County were “disturbed” and “offended.”

Indeed, they should be.

You can find more of Allan Wall's work at his website.

